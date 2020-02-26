X-CASH (XCASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,220.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $7,220.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000338 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000113 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,863,556,524 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

