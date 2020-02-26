Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the highest is ($1.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at $97,888.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,381.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $118.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.45. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

