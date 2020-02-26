XMax One Day Trading Volume Reaches $216.37 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. XMax has a market cap of $18.52 million and approximately $216.37 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One XMax token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, HADAX, FCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00492415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.10 or 0.06248754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00059489 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,929,729,083 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Coinrail, Hotbit, FCoin, ABCC, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, DDEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

