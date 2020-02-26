XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

