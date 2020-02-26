XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 976,052 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.31% of XPO Logistics worth $243,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

