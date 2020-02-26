Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.66% of Xylem worth $93,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.