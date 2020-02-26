XYO Market Cap Tops $2.77 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, BitMart, KuCoin and IDEX. During the last week, XYO has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $3,996.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00045872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00480894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.12 or 0.06278482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00059474 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011231 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, BitMart, YoBit, LATOKEN, KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

