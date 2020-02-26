Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Sells C$308,000.00 in Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,511,744.08.

Sofia Tsakos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Sofia Tsakos sold 3,284 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$15,467.64.

Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.04. 3,196,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,544. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.41 and a 12 month high of C$6.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on YRI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.