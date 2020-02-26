Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.58% of Yum China worth $104,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

