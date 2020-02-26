Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. Aphria posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.96.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Aphria has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aphria by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aphria by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aphria by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

