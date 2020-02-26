Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report sales of $183.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $184.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $163.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $808.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $868.98 million, with estimates ranging from $845.30 million to $895.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.