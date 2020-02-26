Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. GP Strategies reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GP Strategies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GP Strategies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GP Strategies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $211.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

