Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.37 Million

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post sales of $53.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the highest is $54.00 million. QCR reported sales of $48.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $220.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.50 million to $221.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $230.60 million, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $233.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Stephens lowered shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. QCR has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $668.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2,981.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

