Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post sales of $15.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.02 billion to $15.23 billion. SYSCO posted sales of $14.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $61.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.19 billion to $61.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $64.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.71 billion to $65.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

