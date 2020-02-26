Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. TD Ameritrade posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

AMTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Gabelli downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

AMTD stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

