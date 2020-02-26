Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to report sales of $49.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the highest is $49.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $49.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $204.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $204.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $214.30 million, with estimates ranging from $214.10 million to $214.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. Compass Point cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

