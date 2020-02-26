Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $689.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will report sales of $689.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $681.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $696.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA posted sales of $708.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

ZION stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

