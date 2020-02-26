Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $927.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce $927.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $903.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $951.40 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

