Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Brokerages predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

