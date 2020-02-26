Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Brokerages predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

