Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report sales of $417.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.40 million and the highest is $450.40 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $641.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 172,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,783,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,430,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 939,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 196,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

