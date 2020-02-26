Zacks: Analysts Expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

SCHW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. 15,389,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,317,707. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 609,826 shares of company stock worth $28,552,779. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

