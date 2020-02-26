Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.00. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

HTLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $395,305. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,237. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

