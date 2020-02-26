Zacks: Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will report $34.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.77 million and the lowest is $33.80 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $35.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $143.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $145.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $151.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.40 million to $155.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.