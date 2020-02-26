Zacks: Analysts Expect Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Paramount Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Paramount Group reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paramount Group.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

PGRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -83.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 118,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,983,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after purchasing an additional 107,159 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 979,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

