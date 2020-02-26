Zacks: Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will post $75.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.30 million and the lowest is $75.59 million. Primo Water reported sales of $70.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $312.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.87 million to $312.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $328.09 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $333.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primo Water.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. Lake Street Capital downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.76 million, a P/E ratio of 165.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.66. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

