Zacks: Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The company had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:WBT remained flat at $$13.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,570,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Welbilt has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $19.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794,700 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,737 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,736,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

