Zacks: Analysts Set $15.33 Target Price for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR)

Shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $15.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kaleyra an industry rank of 42 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLR. Cowen began coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaleyra stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 869,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,000. Kaleyra accounts for about 1.1% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 24,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,274. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.