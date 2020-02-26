Zacks: BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BBX Capital an industry rank of 39 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BBX Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in BBX Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BBX Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. 122,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,984. BBX Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

