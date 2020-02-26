Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.80 Million

Brokerages expect that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will report $134.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.50 million and the highest is $137.10 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $131.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year sales of $470.20 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $501.20 million, with estimates ranging from $486.60 million to $515.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Vanguard.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVD. State Street Corp increased its position in American Vanguard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,849,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $15,423,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Vanguard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 299,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 101,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

