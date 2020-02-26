Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will announce sales of $78.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.40 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted sales of $82.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year sales of $315.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $318.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $328.48 million, with estimates ranging from $323.66 million to $333.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

