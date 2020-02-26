Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Million

Analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report sales of $1.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $804.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $804.40 million to $804.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480 over the last 90 days. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 195,610 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,417.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.64. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.