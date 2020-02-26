Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post $117.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $119.32 million. ATN International reported sales of $103.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $504.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $521.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ATNI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATN International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $994.77 million, a PE ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.