Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will announce sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.69 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $36.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.08 billion to $37.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $38.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after acquiring an additional 224,656 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 48.2% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a 12 month low of $131.63 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.40.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

