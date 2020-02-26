Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMDA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.61. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

