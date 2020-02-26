Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of REGI traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. 692,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,833. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

