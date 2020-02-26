Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. SB One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBBX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB One Bancorp stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

