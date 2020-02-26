Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Avid Bioservices posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Bioservices.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDMO. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.67. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.47 million, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.