Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) to post $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($2.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBU opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.