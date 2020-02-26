Zacks: Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce sales of $393.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $393.20 million. Koppers posted sales of $425.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KOP opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.