Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,340,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,635,000 after buying an additional 971,838 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after buying an additional 84,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,156,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

