Zacks: Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $5.30 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHAP shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHAP stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 302,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,737. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Chaparral Energy has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chaparral Energy (CHAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.