Zap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Zap has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $93,934.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.12 or 0.06146068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00063008 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011441 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

