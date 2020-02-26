ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $18,196.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00581312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00094524 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00116843 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001464 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000643 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.