Zebi (ZCO) Market Cap Tops $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, Liquid and Koinex. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX, Koinex, Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

