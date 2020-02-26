ZelCash Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005399 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

