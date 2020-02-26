Zero (ZER) Market Cap Hits $2.01 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $2,534.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00590077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00091588 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00117285 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001478 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000652 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 8,192,608 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.