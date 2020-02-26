ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 31.4% Lower Over Last Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $52,598.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZUC is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

