Zilla Price Tops $0.0060 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $360,798.00 and approximately $14,376.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilla has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.02618374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00211838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

