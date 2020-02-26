Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Spencer M. Rascoff Sells 123,035 Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Z stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.08. 4,723,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,860,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

