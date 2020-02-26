Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2020 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2020 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended fourth quarter 2019 on a strong note with better-than-expected results. The company registered impressive results fueled by improved performance across all of the geographies and most of the operating segments. Zimmer Biomet is also executing well within its priority areas like quality remediation, supply recovery efforts and product launches. In terms of product launch, the launch of Revision system, ROSA robotics Knee, mymobility digital health platform, Avenir are among major achievements. Zimmer Biomet has outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, costs and expenses are denting the adjusted operating margin for the company. Adverse currency movements continue to be a concern. Declining Spine & CMF sales also disappoints.”

2/6/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $172.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $144.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

2/4/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $187.00.

2/4/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

1/7/2020 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

1/7/2020 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average of $144.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $111.17 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,632,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.